No snow, no problem for Frosty Fest in Gurnee

The lack of snow didn't deter Gurnee from hosting its annual Frosty Fest at the Bittersweet Golf Course on Saturday.

The winter family-fun event included horse-drawn carriage rides, interactive play and ice carving demonstrations, free s'mores and hot cocoa and festive winter games.

The event was sponsored by Bittersweet Golf Club, FitNation, Knauz, the Village of Gurnee, Growing Tree Preschool, Honey Orthodontics, WSRA and NorthShore University HealthSystem.