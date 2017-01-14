Breaking News Bar
 
Business
posted: 1/14/2017 7:20 AM

Life is about to get harder for grandfathered unlimited-data users

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • The nation's biggest wireless carriers are making it a bit harder to keep your grandfathered unlimited data plan. AT&T intends to raise the price of its "legacy" plan, which it no longer sells, by $5 a month in March -- bringing the total monthly price of the plan to $40.

    The nation's biggest wireless carriers are making it a bit harder to keep your grandfathered unlimited data plan. AT&T intends to raise the price of its "legacy" plan, which it no longer sells, by $5 a month in March -- bringing the total monthly price of the plan to $40.
    (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

 
Brian Fung
The Washington Post
Washington Post
 
 

The nation's biggest wireless carriers are making it a bit harder to keep your grandfathered unlimited data plan.

AT&T intends to raise the price of its "legacy" plan, which it no longer sells, by $5 a month in March -- bringing the total monthly price of the plan to $40. This marks the second time that AT&T has upped its rate for this group in 12 months.

Verizon, meanwhile, has a new policy whereby any customer on a grandfathered unlimited plan who consumes more than 200 GB of data in a month must switch to a metered plan or be disconnected by Feb. 16. Customers won't be able to get around the cut simply by reducing their usage now and ramping it up later; in a statement to The Washington Post, Verizon said it will "review data usage regularly" moving forward.

The two moves, which were reported previously by DSL Reports and Ars Technica, make grandfathered plans less attractive to the small group of subscribers who still have them. For years, carriers have been pushing customers to abandon unlimited plans and shift to plans with data caps and overage charges, which allow carriers to make more money. Executives have previously called unlimited plans a money-losing proposition.

While grandfathered unlimited plans appear to be under sustained assault, that doesn't necessarily mean the unlimited plan is dead. AT&T recently reintroduced a version of its unlimited plan, hoping to lure customers with the promise of all-you-can-eat data. But it comes with a catch: To get it, you also must subscribe to AT&T's TV service, DirecTV.

T-Mobile, meanwhile, has doubled down on unlimited, encouraging new and current subscribers to switch to its T-Mobile One plan. But some customers have complained that, at $70 for the first line (and $95 if you want your mobile videos in HD), T-Mobile One is more expensive than their existing plans.

The current interpretation of "unlimited," in other words, still comes with trade-offs. The calculation for consumers is whether their old unlimited plan is still a better deal.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account