updated: 1/13/2017 11:55 AM

Predators acquire forward Cody McLeod from Avalanche

  • Colorado Avalanche left wing Cody McLeod (55) fights with Anaheim Ducks left wing Joseph Cramarossa (74) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Denver.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Nashville Predators have acquired Cody McLeod from Colorado in exchange for forward Felix Girard.

McLeod, 32, has played in 28 games for Colorado this season and has recorded one goal and 52 penalty minutes. He has 1,359 penalty minutes, 66 goals and 51 games in 659 career games over 10 NHL seasons.

His eight fighting majors this season are the fourth-highest total in the league. McLeod had a league-high 12 fighting majors in 2015-16.

Girard, 22, has three goals and five assists in 35 games with the American Hockey League's Milwaukee Admirals this season.

The Predators and Avalanche are facing each other in Colorado on Saturday.

