Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 1/13/2017 12:08 PM

49ers interview Cardinals VP Terry McDonough for GM

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By JOSH DUBOW
Associated Press
 
 

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers have interviewed Arizona vice president of player personnel Terry McDonough for their general manager's job.

Team CEO Jed York met with McDonough on Friday as part of his search for replacements for fired coach Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke following a 2-14 season that tied the worst mark in franchise history.

McDonough is the seventh candidate to interview for general manager, joining ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, Carolina assistant GM Brandon Beane, Indianapolis vice president of football operations Jimmy Raye III, Minnesota assistant GM George Paton, Green Bay director of football operations Eliot Wolf and Packers director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst.

McDonough has spent four seasons with Arizona and currently oversees the college and pro personnel departments and assists on contract negotiations.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account