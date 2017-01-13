Orioles stars Machado, Britton reach deals at over $11M each

FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2016, file photo, Baltimore Orioles' Manny Machado celebrates after his grand slam off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi during the fourth inning of a baseball game, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Washington outfielder Bryce Harper, Chicago Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta, New York Mets pitchers Matt Harvey and Jacob deGrom, and Baltimore third baseman Manny Machado were among 146 players eligible to exchange salary arbitration figures with their teams, though most were expected to reach agreements. Associated Press

BALTIMORE -- Orioles star infielder Manny Machado and ace closer Zach Britton have gotten hefty raises and will make more than $11 million each after reaching agreements on one-year deals.

Starter Chris Tillman also settled with Baltimore on Friday at $10.05 million and second baseman Jonathan Schoop agreed at $3,475,000. All four players avoided arbitration.

The 24-year-old Machado will get $11.5 million. He made $5.05 million last season when he set career highs with 37 home runs, 96 RBIs and a .294 batting average. He had 114 starts at third base and 43 at shortstop.

The 29-year-old Britton will get $11.4 million. He made $6.9 million last season when he went 47 for 47 in save opportunities, had a 0.54 ERA and finished fourth in Cy Young voting.

Machado and Britton are eligible for free agency after the 2018 season.

Tillman started on opening day and was the right-hander was ace of the Orioles' staff, going 16-6.

Schoop, 25, was sharp in the field and played in all 162 games in 2016. He reached career highs in doubles (38), home runs (25) and RBIs (82).

Three Orioles exchanged figures with the team and are headed toward hearings next month barring agreements: right-handers Kevin Gausman ($3.55 million vs. $3.15 million) and Brad Brach ($3.05 million vs. $2,525,000) and catcher Caleb Joseph ($1 million vs. $700,000).