updated: 1/13/2017 3:57 PM

Wash St player hits head, taken off on stretcher vs Ariz St

  • Washington State guard Cameron Fernandez is tended to by medical staff after an injury during a women's NCAA college basketball game against Arizona State, at Wells Fargo Arena in Tucson, Ariz., Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. (Cheryl Evans/The Arizona Republic via AP)

  • Arizona State and Washington State players huddle around injured Washington State guard Cameron Fernandez as she is tended to by medical staff after an injury during a women's NCAA college basketball game at Wells Fargo Arena in Tucson, Ariz., Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. (Cheryl Evans/The Arizona Republic via AP)

  • Washington State guard Cameron Fernandez, left, holds her head after an injury while guarding Arizona State center Quinn Dornstauder, right, during a women's NCAA college basketball game at Wells Fargo Arena in Tucson, Ariz., Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. (Cheryl Evans/The Arizona Republic via AP)

  • Washington State guard Cameron Fernandez is tended to by medical staff after an injury during a women's NCAA college basketball game against Washington State, at Wells Fargo Arena in Tucson, Ariz., Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. (Cheryl Evans/The Arizona Republic via AP)

  • Washington State guard Cameron Fernandez holds her head after an injury during a women's NCAA college basketball game against Arizona State, at Wells Fargo Arena in Tucson, Ariz., Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. (Cheryl Evans/The Arizona Republic via AP)

TEMPE, Arizona -- Washington State freshman Cameron Fernandez hit her head on the court, was treated by emergency personnel and taken off by stretcher to a hospital Friday during a 68-49 loss to No. 19 Arizona State.

There was no immediate word on Fernandez's condition.

The game was delayed about 30 minutes and players from both sides huddled around her as she lay on the floor, azcentral.com reported.

The harrowing play happened when Fernandez took a charge in the first quarter. The arena was filled with youngsters for the afternoon game.

Sophie Brunner had 20 points and 15 rebounds as the Sun Devils (13-3) won their fourth in a row. Reili Richardson added 15 points and Quinn Dornstauder had 11.

Chanelle Molina scored 13 points for Washington State (8-9), which had won three in a row.

