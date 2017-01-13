Breaking News Bar
 
Tigers reach deals with Castellanos, Iglesias

Associated Press
DETROIT -- Third baseman Nick Castellanos agreed to a $3 million contract and shortstop Jose Iglesias reached a $4.1 million deal as the Detroit Tigers avoided arbitration with all of their remaining eligible players.

The Tigers also reached one-year deals Friday with left-hander Justin Wilson ($2.7 million) and right-handers Bruce Rondon ($850,000) and Alex Wilson ($1,175,000).

The 24-year-old Castellanos and 27-year-old Iglesias form a young left side of the infield for the Tigers, who fell just short of a postseason berth last year despite having one of the game's highest payrolls. Castellanos hit .285 with 18 home runs and 58 RBIs in 110 games in 2016. He missed most of the stretch run with a broken hand.

Iglesias hit .255 with four home runs and 32 RBIs last season.

Justin Wilson was 4-5 with a 4.14 ERA in 66 relief appearances in 2016, and Rondon was 5-2 with a 2.97 ERA in 37 games. Alex Wilson was 4-0 with a 2.96 ERA in 62 appearances.

