updated: 1/13/2017 7:42 PM

AP source: Jaguars retain Todd Wash as defensive coordinator

  • Doug Marrone talks with members of the media after a press conference where he was introduced as the teamâs new head coach, in Jacksonville, Fla., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP)

    Associated Press

  • From left, Tom Coughlin, Doug Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell listen as Jacksonville Jaguars NFL football team owner Shad Khan speaks during a press conference at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. The Jaguars formally introduced Coughlin, hired to oversee football operations, and Marrone, as the teams new head coach. (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP)

    Associated Press

 
By MARK LONG
Associated Press
 
 

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A person familiar with the process says the Jacksonville Jaguars have retained Todd Wash as defensive coordinator.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the Jaguars have not announced it.

Keeping Wash gives the Jaguars (3-13) even more continuity as they enter the Doug Marrone era. Marrone and Wash worked side by side the past two years in Jacksonville.

Marrone was hired as head coach Monday, and although he wanted to keep Wash from the start, the decision had to be approved by new executive and longtime NFL coach Tom Coughlin. The Jaguars hired Coughlin as executive vice president of football operations, putting him in charge of just about everything.

Jacksonville ranked sixth in the NFL in total defense in Wash's first year as coordinator.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

