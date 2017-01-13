Raptors hand Nets ninth straight loss, 132-113

TORONTO -- DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points, Kyle Lowry added 20 and the Toronto Raptors handed the Brooklyn Nets their ninth straight loss with a 132-113 victory on Friday night.

DeMarre Carroll had 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Jonas Valanciunas added 14 points and 10 rebounds as the Raptors beat the Nets for the sixth consecutive time. The six straight wins matched Toronto's longest winning streak over the Nets, established between Jan. 28, 2009, and Dec. 17, 2010.

The 132 points represented Toronto's biggest offensive outburst of the season.

Bojan Bogdanovic had 23 points and Brook Lopez added 20, but it wasn't enough to stop the Nets, with an NBA-worst 8-31 record, from falling to their 16th straight road loss. They are 1-18 on the road, with the lone victory Nov. 12 in Phoenix.

After trading leads 16 times over the first three quarters, the Raptors finally took control to start the fourth, going on an 18-2 run over the first 3:45 to open up a 17-point lead. They eventually extended that to 22 with 3:45 to play and emptied their bench down the stretch.

Despite shooting 10 of 17 from the floor, the Raptors were unable to pull away from the Nets in the first quarter, as Brooklyn shot 5 of 10 from 3-point range to stay within 30-27 after 12 minutes.

The Nets got 15 points from Bogdanovic and 11 from Lopez in the second, when there were eight lead changes. Toronto ultimately took a 54-53 edge into halftime, despite shooting just 2 of 10 from 3-point range.

DeRozan had 19 points in the third quarter for the second consecutive game, keying a 10-0 run with 4:59 remaining in the quarter. Brooklyn still refused to buckle, shooting 5 of 10 from beyond the arc once again to go into the fourth quarter down just 90-89.

TIP-INS

Nets: G Isaiah Whitehead (left knee) and G Jeremy Lin (left hamstring) both missed Friday's game. . The Nets remained both winless against their division (0-7) and all Eastern Conference teams (0-13) on the road.

Raptors: F Patrick Patterson (left knee) sat out, with C Lucas Nogueira starting in his place. . The Raptors, division champions the last three seasons, are now 7-0 against Atlantic Division opponents this season. . Friday's game began a four-game stretch against teams under .500.

POINT GUARD BY COMMITTEE

With both Lin and Whitehead out, Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said the team would have to share the "point guard position by committee." In their place, he said that Spencer Dinwiddie, Randy Foye and Sean Kilpatrick would all see some time at the position.

TAKING IT SLOW

While both F Jared Sullinger and G Delon Wright, out all year following surgeries, have been cleared to practice, Raptors coach Dwane Casey says it will be tough for them to return to game fitness, with limited practice time between games. "It's going to be tough to get both of them back in," Casey said. "Hopefully Delon will go down to the D-League and get some (game action) down there; Sully would have to agree to it to go down there, he can't be forced to go down there."

UP NEXT

Nets: Host Houston on Sunday, aiming to improve on their 5-10 record against Western Conference teams.

Raptors: Host New York on Sunday, looking for a fourth straight win over the Knicks.