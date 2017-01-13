Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 1/13/2017 9:08 PM

Skinner keeps Canes rolling at home with win over Sabres

  Carolina Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner (53) lines up for a shot as Buffalo Sabres' Matt Moulson chases during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. Skinner scored on the play.

    Carolina Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner (53) lines up for a shot as Buffalo Sabres' Matt Moulson chases during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. Skinner scored on the play.
    Associated Press

  Buffalo Sabres' William Carrier (48) shoots and scores as Carolina Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward (30) and Brett Pesce (22) defend during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

    Buffalo Sabres' William Carrier (48) shoots and scores as Carolina Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward (30) and Brett Pesce (22) defend during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
    Associated Press

  Buffalo Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons (28), of Latvia, controls the puck as Carolina Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak (21) dives during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

    Buffalo Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons (28), of Latvia, controls the puck as Carolina Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak (21) dives during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
    Associated Press

  Buffalo Sabres' Taylor Fedun (38) and Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Staal (11) chase the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

    Buffalo Sabres' Taylor Fedun (38) and Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Staal (11) chase the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
    Associated Press

  Buffalo Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen (55), of Finland, and goalie Anders Nilsson defend the goal against Carolina Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner (53) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

    Buffalo Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen (55), of Finland, and goalie Anders Nilsson defend the goal against Carolina Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner (53) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
    Associated Press

  Buffalo Sabres' Nicolas Deslauriers (44) is blocked by Carolina Hurricanes' Justin Faulk (27) and goalie Cam Ward (30) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

    Buffalo Sabres' Nicolas Deslauriers (44) is blocked by Carolina Hurricanes' Justin Faulk (27) and goalie Cam Ward (30) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist, Brock McGinn also scored twice and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-2 on Friday night.

Carolina swept its three-game series against Buffalo and won its third straight game overall. The Hurricanes are 14-4-1 at home, including 13-1-1 in the last 15 games in Raleigh.

Skinner scored two goals early in the second period, the first one giving him his 300th NHL point.

Carolina's Cam Ward stopped 36 shots while playing in his 600th NHL game, all with the Hurricanes.

Buffalo's Anders Nilsson had 33 saves.

Victor Rask scored Carolina's other goal. William Carrier and Brian Gionta scored for Buffalo.

