Skinner keeps Canes rolling at home with win over Sabres

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist, Brock McGinn also scored twice and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-2 on Friday night.
Carolina swept its three-game series against Buffalo and won its third straight game overall. The Hurricanes are 14-4-1 at home, including 13-1-1 in the last 15 games in Raleigh.
Skinner scored two goals early in the second period, the first one giving him his 300th NHL point.
Carolina's Cam Ward stopped 36 shots while playing in his 600th NHL game, all with the Hurricanes.
Buffalo's Anders Nilsson had 33 saves.
Victor Rask scored Carolina's other goal. William Carrier and Brian Gionta scored for Buffalo.