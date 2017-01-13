Cubs name David Ross special assistant to baseball operations

The Chicago Cubs have named David Ross to the role of special assistant to baseball operations.

Ross, 39, retired following last season after helping lead the Cubs to the 2016 World Championship, his second and final year as a catcher with the organization. Overall, Ross enjoyed a 15-year major league career (2002-2016) with seven organizations, winning a pair of World Series titles with the Cubs and the Boston Red Sox (2013).

In his new role with the organization, Ross will contribute to all elements within the club's baseball operations department, including major league operations, player development, pro scouting and work within the front office. He will also assist in evaluating amateur players leading up to the draft among additional responsibilities and opportunities throughout the year.

Ross was originally selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the seventh round of the 1998 Draft after playing for both the University of Florida and Auburn University. He batted .229 (521-for-2,280) with 106 home runs and 314 RBI in 883 major league contests.