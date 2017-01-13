Breaking News Bar
 
Norway preschool children sees reindeer slaughtered at farm

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

OSLO, Norway -- A preschool in Arctic Norway says that it brought a group of 5-year-old children to see the slaughter and skinning of reindeer at a nearby farm.

The preschool later posted online photos of the eight children looking at the carcasses.Â

Dag Olav Stoelan, head of the Granstubben Barnehage preschool, said that Tuesday's outing was designed to teach the children about indigenous Sami who live in northern Norway - some of whom are involved in reindeer herding.

He told The Associated Press on Friday that "it is important to show where the meat comes from," adding "we will do it again."

Public dissections are common in Scandinavia. In Denmark, zoos have faced criticism for publicly dissecting animals in front of visitors, including children.

