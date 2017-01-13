Germany urges EU to grill Italy over Fiat Chrysler emissions

BERLIN -- Germany wants the European Union's executive branch to question Italy over software that regulates emissions in Fiat Chrysler diesel cars.

A Transport Ministry spokeswoman says German authorities believe the software constitutes an unauthorized "defeat device."

German automaker Volkswagen has been embroiled in a scandal over excessive diesel emissions after U.S. authorities found a defeat device in its vehicles.

Transport Ministry spokeswoman Svenja Friedrich noted that Fiat Chrysler had refused to meet German authorities, and Italy had canceled a "mediation" meeting with the European Commission scheduled for the end of the month.

Friedrich told reporters Friday that "we urge the EU Commission to insist on a new appointment in the near future."

Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne has denied wrongdoing in response to a probe by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.