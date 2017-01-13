Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 1/13/2017 7:22 AM

Zsa Zsa's husband defends keeping late star's ashes at home

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • FILE- In this Aug. 14, 1986, file photo, Zsa Zsa Gabor and her eighth husband Frederic Prinz von Anhalt are seen at her home in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles after their wedding. Anhalt is defending himself in an article published online by People magazine Jan. 12, 2017, for keeping his late wifeâs ashes at his home instead of interring them at a cemetery.

    FILE- In this Aug. 14, 1986, file photo, Zsa Zsa Gabor and her eighth husband Frederic Prinz von Anhalt are seen at her home in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles after their wedding. Anhalt is defending himself in an article published online by People magazine Jan. 12, 2017, for keeping his late wifeâs ashes at his home instead of interring them at a cemetery.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

LOS ANGELES -- Zsa Zsa Gabor's widower is defending himself for keeping his late wife's ashes at his home instead of interring them at a cemetery.

Frederic Prinz von Anhalt tells People magazine that Gabor's urn belongs to him and he'll do what he wants with it. Von Anhalt tells the magazine he brought the ashes home and put them on his fireplace after Gabor's Dec. 30 funeral, which he says is "a normal thing to do."

But Gabor's former publicist Edward Lozzi tells the magazine the star has a plot waiting for her at a Los Angeles cemetery next to her sister Eva Gabor and her daughter, Francesca.

Von Anhalt denies Lozzi ever represented Gabor and says he doesn't know who he is.

Gabor died Dec. 18 at the age of 99.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account