6 arrested when protesters interrupt Chicago mayor's speech

CHICAGO -- Chicago police say six people were arrested after they disrupted Mayor Rahm Emanuel's speech during an interfaith breakfast honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (gooh-YEHL'-meeh) says all six arrested Friday morning at the Hilton Hotel will face trespassing charges. One of the six will also be charged with aggravated battery for becoming aggressive with an arresting officer.

The Chicago Tribune reports the protesters were housing advocates who want the City Council to be granted the power to hold the Chicago Housing Authority accountable for the amount of affordable housing the agency is creating.

The protesters halted Emanuel's speech for several minutes. When he resumed speaking Emanuel called the protest in keeping with King's legacy, saying, "Dr. King's presence in Chicago was exactly about that message about housing."