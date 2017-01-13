Winning images of our weekly photo contest

While on an afternoon run last week, I noticed this fella hanging out along the Great Western Trail between Wasco and St. Charles.
Matthew Kirby of Sycamore
Pairs skaters Laiken Lockley and Keenan Prochnow perform in Hoffman Estates on Saturday, January 7.
Beverly Buchinger of Hoffman Estates
I took this photo of juvenile bald eagles over the Fox River.
John D. Prickett, of Hampshire
This was taken on the road from Matarani to Arequipa, Peru. This barren desert was definitely not the kind of scenery we expected to see as we left the Pacific Ocean headed toward the Andes Mountains. In fact, we were very surprised to find that this is the driest nonpolar desert in the world; absolutely nothing grows there!
Bill Allendoerfer of Elgin
A hiker enjoys the view of the scenery at Red Rock Canyon in Nevada.
Deb Marak of Arlington Heights
Bill Cook, Jr. paddles his kayak at sunrise around Kangaroo Lake in Door County, Wis. on October 29.
Bill Cook of Palatine
Sun reflects on ice crystals that had formed on a Libertyville window on January 6. The outside temperature was 5 degrees above zero.
Jim Huskey of Libertyville
A squirrel climbs on a bird feeder in Island Lake last week even getting around a Slinky attached to the post.
Joan Farrell of Island Lake
A beautiful array of fall colors surround Yosemite Falls in October at Yosemite National Park, Calif.
Michael Stone of Round Lake Beach
A December sunrise in Roselle.
Kory Atkinson of Roselle
We were heading to visit friends in Westmont late Sunday afternoon when these "Georgia O'Keefe"* clouds appeared. The colors ranged from pure white to almost purple and the fantastic lighting lasted less than a minute. These photos were taken with my Samsung Edge 7. Not my preferred camera, but I was so pleased with the results.
Debra Hruby of Wheaton