Dawn Patrol: Carol Stream man accused of threatening governor, sheriff

hello

Carol Stream man accused of threatening governor, sheriff

A Carol Stream man who is a registered sex offender has been charged with threatening violence against the governor and the DuPage County sheriff, DuPage officials said. Eric Pence, 25, was arrested around 11 a.m. yesterday, the DuPage County state's attorney's office said in a statement. Full story.

Nicholette Lawrence

Nicholette Lawrence buried her face in her hands and sobbed as a three-year-old cellphone video of her using a belt to repeatedly hit her daughter, Raashanai Coley, played loudly at her sentencing hearing yesterday in Lake County court. Her sentencing hearing was continued by Judge James Booras to 10 a.m. today. She faces 20 years to life in prison. Full story.

School bus drivers taking union vote today

Numerous Lake County school bus drivers employed by a student transportation contractor involved in a fatal crash in Tennessee last year will vote today on whether to join the Teamsters union. The decision includes drivers for Antioch High School District 117 and Lake Villa District 41 who work for Durham School Services, a spokesman for the Teamsters union Local 777 said. Full story.

Chicago man charged with shooting Aurora cabbie

A 23-year-old Chicago man faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, in the shooting of a taxi driver this week in Aurora. Police said Deonta X. Nabors is charged with single counts of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and attempted robbery, and more. Full story.

Former firefighter pleads guilty to recording in fire station shower

A former part-time firefighter who authorities say placed a video recorder in a shower at the Northfield fire station pleaded guilty to the charges, court records show. Edward T. Panicko, 59, of Arlington Heights, was sentenced on Wednesday to one year conditional discharge and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service. Full story.

New questions you might hear at this year's Cubs convention

The first 31 annual Cubs Conventions heard a common refrain from fans: "So, when are you guys going to win a World Series?" But this weekend's convention has a new honored guest -- the Commissioner's Trophy. Here are seven new questions you might hear at the convention, which opens today in Chicago. Full story.

Weather

Some clouds and 17 degrees this morning. Highs today in the upper 20s, with lows tonight around 23. Full story.

Traffic

Work is scheduled to cause restrictions on Washington Street between Lake Street and Haryan Way in Grayslake. Full story.

- Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras visits with Alison Vera, 12, of Schaumburg and her dad, Rodolfo, on Thursday during a visit to Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge.

Cubs catcher Willson Contreras brightened the day for sick children at Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge yesterday. Rodolfo Vera of Schaumburg said his 12-year-old daughter, Alison Vera, was excited to meet with Contreras and, despite being shy, spoke to him for a few minutes in Spanish. Vera said it was his daughter's second week in the hospital and the visit was good for her. Full story.

The Knicks' Derrick Rose passes the ball as the Bulls' Rajon Rondo defends during Thursday's game in New York. The Knicks won 104-89. - Associated Press

Trailing 54-51 at halftime, the Bulls came out ice cold at the start of the third quarter Thursday night against the Knicks and never seriously threatened, losing 104-89. Read beat writer Mike McGraw's take here.