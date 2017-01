Des Plaines office building evacuated; checking for gas leak

Des Plaines firefighters evacuated parts of a downtown building Friday morning after reports of the smell of gas.

The fire department was at the Clinical Associates Medical Services building, 1460 Market St., to investigate. Firefighters tested the air and found higher levels of gas in several businesses in the building, officials said.

Firefighters entered the building with masks to investigate the situation.

