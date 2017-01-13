Weekend picks: Country's Aaron Watson plays Joe's Live

Kalena Bovell is a guest conductor with the Chicago Sinfonietta for its "MLK Tribute Concert" in Skokie, Naperville and Chicago.

Country show

Country music artist Aaron Watson performs in concert at Joes' Live, in MB Financial Park, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. Zane Williams also performs. Concert is for ages 21 and older. General admission is $15. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com. 8:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13

Free days at Adler

Chicago's Adler Planetarium is offering free general admission to all Illinois residents (with proof of residency) on various days in January including Monday, Jan. 16, for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The Adler Planetarium is at 1300 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago. adlerplanetarium.org. Free days are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13; 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16; and 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, through Friday, Jan. 20

Winter railway

See the faces of little ones light up when The Enchanted Railroad and its network of miniature trains returns starting Friday at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. Included with general admission of $14; $12 seniors; $9 youth ages 2-17 (discounts on Wednesday). (630) 968-0074 or mortonarb.org. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; from Jan. 13 to Feb. 19

- JOE LEWNARD | Staff Photographer An animatronic model of an Allosaurus was featured during a previous "Discover the Dinosaurs" exhibit at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.

Meet up with animatronic beasts, take a Dino Raceway ride or try out your putting skills at a mini golf course as part of the touring "Discover the Dinosaurs Unleashed!" this weekend at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. $24; $28 kids; $21 seniors and groups of 10 or more. (847) 692-2220 or discoverthedinosaurs.com. 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday through Monday, Jan. 14 to 16

Up north

Outdoor enthusiasts can learn about hunting and fishing lodges and more at the returning All-Canada Show starting Thursday at the Pheasant Run Resort Mega Center, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles. $12; $10 seniors; kids ages 17 and under admitted free. (630) 584-6300 or allcanada.com. 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15

Physical feats

Elizabeth Streb and her Action Heroes promise "action magic" in their show "SEA," which features human bodies careening through, around and above invented hardware. There are two shows on Friday and Saturday at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph Drive, Chicago. $10-$15. (312) 334-7777 or harristheaterchicago.com. 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13; 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14

Give a hoot

Naturalists and Geneva Public Library staff members teach kids about predatory birds in the Owls by Moonlight outdoor hike tonight at the Fabyan West Forest Preserve Shelter #1, 1925 Batavia Ave., Geneva. Free, but reservations required. (630) 444-3190 or kaneforest.com. 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13

Legendary folk and jazz singer Bonnie Koloc performs at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in Arlington Heights Friday, Jan. 13. -

Folk singer Bonnie Koloc made a name for herself as part of the "Chicago folk trinity" during the 1970s along with John Prine and Steve Goodman. After taking some time to hone her craft and teach, Koloc is back on the stage proving she still has the pipes to belt out her hits, such as fan favorite "Jazzman." Catch her at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre when she plays with her bluesy folk band at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. $35-$40. (847) 577-2121 or tickets.metropolisarts.com. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13

PBR: Professional Bull Riders stages a Chicago Invitational at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont Friday, Jan. 13, through Sunday, Jan. 15. -

Some of the world's top bull riders compete at the PBR: Professional Bull Riders Chicago Invitational this weekend at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $18-$130. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com. 7:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13; 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14; 1:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15

Actor, comedian and game show host DeRay Davis appears at the Improv Comedy Showcase in Schaumburg. - Associated Press, 2014

Catch up with South Side native DeRay Davis ("Empire," "21 Jump Street") as he performs a series of live standup sets this weekend at the Improv Comedy Showcase at Woodfield Mall, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $33-$38 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 240-2001 or chicago.improv.com. 8 and 10:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13; 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14; 6 and 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15

Comedy man

Before you see him in Judd Apatow's upcoming HBO comedy series "Crashing," catch up with Dov Davidoff in person at Zanies at MB Financial Park, 5437 Park Place, Rosemont; (847) 813-0484. $25 plus a two-item purchase. zanies.com. 8 and 10:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14

Tomorrow Never Knows fest

Tomorrow Never Knows tosses five nights of music and comedy into venues throughout Chicago, chasing away the chill with local indie artists, national performers and up-and-coming comedians such as Michelle Wolf and Beth Stelling. Catch some of this year's local flavor with Into It. Over It. taking the spotlight at Metro Friday, Jan. 13; Negative Scanner playing Schubas Saturday, Jan. 14; and Sons of the Silent Age's tribute to David Bowie at Metro Sunday, Jan. 15. Tomorrow Never Knows runs from Wednesday, Jan. 11, through Sunday, Jan. 15, at Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago; Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago; The Hideout, 1354 W. Wabansia Ave., Chicago; Metro, 3730 N. Clark St., Chicago; Smart Bar, 3730 N. Clark St., Chicago. Five-day pass is $100; individual shows are $12-$20. See tnkfest.com for full schedules and ticket info.

Gallery-81 releases its "Freight Trains" EP Friday, Jan. 13, at Hard Rock Cafe in Chicago. -

Following up on the success of 2016's singles "Freight Trains" and "Punk Rock Art Show," Gallery-81 drops a new EP Friday, Jan. 13, at the Hard Rock Cafe. This year, the alternative rock band takes things to the next level with songs that dive deep into more honest emotion, particularly "Unfair," while still channeling the fun of the first two singles. Hear the new stuff (and grab the "Freight Trains" CD) when they play an EP-release show, joined by pop artist Brandon James and funk rockers Yeh Boi. Hard Rock Cafe, 63 W. Ontario St., Chicago. $7.50-$10. (312) 943-2252 or hardrock.com. 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13

Go, Cubs, go

Consider yourself lucky if you have tickets to the 2017 Cubs Convention. This weekend event allows fans to get up close and personal with baseball heroes and see special interactive exhibits from the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory at the Sheraton Grand Chicago, 301 E. North Water St., Chicago. Sold out. (866) 800-1275 or cubs.com. Various times between Friday to Sunday, Jan. 13 to 15

The Linden Method headlines a benefit for Hope for the Day at Reggies Rock Club Saturday, Jan. 14. - Courtesy of Matt Perez

Pop-punk-with-emphasis-on-punk band The Linden Method headlines a benefit show Saturday, Jan. 14, for Hope for the Day, a Chicago-based anti-bullying and suicide awareness organization providing mental health education through social media. The full lineup at Reggies also features Berwyn-based Talk To You Never, High Wire, Wayside Story and Villa Park's The Freedom Paradox. And if fun performances and a great cause aren't enough, a Gibson electric guitar signed by all the bands will be raffled off to raise funds for the charity. Reggies Rock Club, 2105 S. South St., Chicago. $10-$12. (312) 949-0120 or reggieslive.com. 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14

Star Bar hosts cancer benefit

Kaleidoscope Eyes Beatles Tribute, Hot Rocks Rolling Stones Tribute and Who's Who are teaming up with Chicago Star Bar for a benefit night to help local man Glenn Merel raise funds to fight lung cancer. The $10 cover and money raised through a raffle will help with medical and living expenses. Chicago Star Bar, 10139 S. Harlem Ave., Chicago Ridge. $10 plus two-drink minimum. (708) 576-8785, bobbymcgeesonline.com or facebook.com. 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14

Classical crossover

Soloists Rodrick Dixon, Alfreda Burke and Karen Marie Richardson join pianist Alvin Waddles along with a choir of more than 100 to perform "Too Hot To Handel: The Jazz-Gospel Messiah" this weekend at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University, 50 E. Congress Parkway, Chicago. $29-$78. (312) 341-2300 or auditoriumtheatre.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14; 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15

Civil rights remembrance

Guest conductor Kalena Bovell is just one of the visiting artists featured in the Chicago Sinfonietta's annual "MLK Tribute Concert" this weekend at multiple locations: first at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. $29-$58; then at North Central College's Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. $10-$60; then at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. $10-$60. (312) 284-1554 or chicagosinfonietta.org. 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, in Skokie; 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in Naperville; 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, in Chicago

Eric Lambert

Flatpicking guitarist Eric Lambert entertains with bluegrass, Americana, rock and soul selections at the Acorn Coffeehouse in the Burning Bush Art Gallery, 216 N. Main St., Wheaton. $10. acorncoffeehouse.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14

WinterFest, No. 1

Ingleside's Volo Bog State Natural Area celebrates the season with indoor and outdoor activities at its annual WinterFest. Hear live music from Mark Cleveland, Jordi Kleiner, Chris Strong and Wendy Proulx Bruce. Music styles featured include Native American flute, folk and world music. The event also includes crafts, guided bog tours, a snow-sculpting contest, hiking, snowshoeing and more. Free; donations are welcome. The Volo Bog State Natural Area is at 28478 W. Brandenburg Road, Ingleside. (815) 344-1294 or friendsofvolobog.org. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15

Winterfest, No. 2

Addison Park District hosts its annual Winterfest at Community Park, 120 E. Oak St., Addison. The event features outdoor games such as snowshoe races and cardboard sled races. Guests can sample s'mores at the marshmallow-roasting station. Hot chocolate and food will be served inside the community center on the park's grounds. Take part in cookie-decorating, family games and crafts. Free; some activities require a small fee. (630) 233-7275 or addisonparks.org. Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15

Chili out

Warm your insides with tastes of 20 different chili recipes at the ninth annual Chili Cook-off at FitzGerald's in Berwyn. Plus, you'll also get appetizers and desserts. In between all the noshing, watch NFL playoff games, listen to live music and enter raffles with prizes like a five-night stay at the Grand Miramar in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; two Lexus Club tickets to a Chicago Bulls game with parking; and an Apple TV. There's even an area to keep kids enchanted. All proceeds go to the nonprofit Opportunity Knocks, which serves young people who have intellectual and developmental disabilities. FitzGerald's, 6615 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. General entry is $25 online or $30 at the door; free for kids 12 and younger. Get tickets at opportunityknocksnow.org/the-9th-annual-ok-chili-cook-off/. Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15

The Russian National Ballet Theatre brings the classic Tchaikovsky classic ballet "Swan Lake" to College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn. -

The Russian National Ballet Theatre brings a touring production of the classic Tchaikovsky ballet "Swan Lake" on Sunday to College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $56; $46 youth. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15

'Hamilton's Women'

Meet three ladies related to one of the Founding Fathers of the United States, Alexander Hamilton, in "Hamilton's Women: A Living History Portrayal" at the Sugar Grove Public Library, 125 S. Municipal Drive, Sugar Grove. In this one-woman show, actress and historian Leslie Goddard portrays Hamilton's wife, Elizabeth Hamilton, along with her sisters Angelica Schuyler Church and Peggy Schuyler van Rensselaer. Free; registration is requested. (630) 466-4686 or sgpl.org. 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15

Concert highlights

