Elgin-based community theater group mounts first production

Encore Theatre Productions' "Forever Plaid" cast members, from left, David Pfenninger of Lombard, Quinn Falk of Geneva, Karl Knutson of Naperville, Terry Christianson of St. Charles, and John Perry of Chicago, rehearse for the group's first performance Jan. 20 to 29 at Elgin Academy's Kimball Street Theatre. Courtesy of Encore Theatre Productions

After 30 years of directing choral music and producing musicals for Elgin Community College, John Slawson couldn't hang it up after retirement.

He could give up the classroom, but not choral conduction or musical theater, said Slawson, 67, of Elgin, who has started a nonprofit community theater group with four other local performing arts lovers.

"There is not a musical theater group in town," Slawson said. "Live theater has always been important. It becomes even more important in this age of video and people sitting at home in front of their TV screens ... there is something visceral about going to a production where there are live people on stage. I think it will always be important that human beings continue to connect to art in that way."

The group's theatrical productions will be performed at Elgin Academy's Kimball Street Theatre, 261 Dundee Ave., Elgin. Its first production, "Forever Plaid," a five-man cast singing 1950s-style barbershop harmonies, runs Jan. 20 to 29.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $20 at encoretheatreproductions.com.

"I did this production two years ago at Elgin Community College," Slawson said. "We sold out almost every performance. We wanted to choose a show that was not overly involved and something that we had done fairly recently so we could mount it rather quickly."

The group is renting the 150-seat theater from Elgin Academy, where Slawson hopes to eventually conduct children's productions.

"We anticipate that a strong theater group with an emphasis on education will be a good thing to have on campus," said Seth Handford, Elgin Academy head of school. "It's always good to offer a place to support the arts in Elgin."

Open auditions will be held in early summer for the group's next production, "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," in September.

Slawson said he hopes the group will draw talent from throughout the suburbs.

"There are many fine actors and actresses who don't go into this professionally, but are very talented and need this outlet ... and I think audiences need to see it," Slawson said.