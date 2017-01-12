Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 1/12/2017 10:39 AM

Prosecutor wants to know NFL's punishment for 'Pacman' Jones

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CINCINNATI -- An Ohio prosecutor says he wants to know what punishment Cincinnati Bengals player Adam "Pacman" Jones faces from the NFL before deciding how to proceed over Jones' latest arrest.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters tells WKRC-TV (http://bit.ly/2j8cBCp ) he's asking "what is the normal" for a player who has had multiple offenses and been suspended before.

Jones was jailed Jan. 3 on charges he head-butted police and spit on a nurse after being arrested for disorderly conduct. Authorities say he was so combative he had to be placed in a restraint chair.

Jones says he didn't think he should have been arrested and anticipates the charges will be dismissed.

Deters said he sees Jones as someone who needs help.

An NFL spokesman didn't respond immediately Thursday to a request for comment.

