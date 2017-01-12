BC-IL--White House-Chicago Cubs-Advisory, IL

hello

EDITORS:

NEWS DIRECTORS:

The White House has provided the following information about the Chicago Cubs' visit to Washington on Monday.

___

WASHINGTON, DC - On Monday, January 16, the President will welcome the Chicago Cubs to the White House to honor the team and their 2016 World Series victory. This visit will continue the tradition begun by President Obama of honoring sports teams for their efforts to give back to their communities.

WHEN: Monday, January 16 at 1:05PM EST

WHERE: East Room

RSVP: This event will be open press, but space is limited. Members of the media who wish to cover this event must RSVP via the following link by Friday, January 13 at 3:00PM EST: https://www.whitehouse.gov/webform/media-rsvp-president-obama-honor-world-series-champion-chicago-cubs

Press not holding White House hard passes must also fill out the following form for access to the White House complex and to complete their RSVP: https://events.whitehouse.gov/form?rid=TTVYQ49Q4V

(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk)RSVPs do not guarantee access. If we are able to accommodate your request for credentials, you will receive a confirmation after the deadline to RSVP has passed with further instructions and logistical details.(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk)

___

The AP-Chicago