updated: 1/12/2017 3:06 PM

US figure skater Gold had no inkling of Russian doping

By DAVE SKRETTA
Associated Press
 
 

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- American figure skater Gracie Gold says she never could have imagined the scope of Russian doping at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, where Adelina Sotnikova won a surprising gold medal for the host nation.

Gold said during a conference call ahead of next week's U.S. championships that she hasn't kept up with the Russian doping investigation, but added that "I've always chosen to skate clean."

Gold also pointed out Thursday that she's skated against Sotnikova for years, considers her a "sweetheart" and found Russian athletes to be "lovely people despite the stigma."

Several nations have called for additional sanctions on Russia followed a report last month from anti-doing investigator Richard McLaren, which accused Russian officials of operating a widespread doping system that included cover-ups during the Winter Olympics in Sochi.

