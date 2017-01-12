Breaking News Bar
 
Florida State receiver Rudolph leaving early for NFL draft

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Travis Rudolph, the wide receiver who led Florida State in receiving the past two seasons, will forego his final season of eligibility to enter the NFL draft.

Rudolph had 56 catches for 840 yards and seven touchdowns this season. He had a touchdown in four straight games at just one point late in the year, joining Kelvin Benjamin and Rashad Greene as the only Florida State receivers in the last 10 seasons to do that.

Rudolph had 153 career receptions to rank seventh in school history and 2,311 yards to finish eighth. He made news in late August when a photo of him eating lunch with an autistic student during a trip to a middle school went viral on social media.

He joins running back Dalvin Cook and offensive tackle Rod Johnson as Florida State players to announce they are leaving early.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

