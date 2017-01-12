Breaking News Bar
 
Jets' Williams takes place of Raiders' Mack in Pro Bowl

Associated Press
NEW YORK -- New York Jets defensive lineman Leonard Williams is replacing injured Oakland Raiders pass rusher Khalil Mack in the Pro Bowl.

Williams, who led the Jets with seven sacks and 25 quarterback hits in his second NFL season, was initially selected as a first alternate to the AFC team.

The NFL announced the move Thursday for the NFL's all-star game in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 29.

It will be the first Pro Bowl appearance for Williams, selected with the No. 6 overall pick by the Jets in the 2015 draft. He was the youngest player in franchise history to be selected team MVP this season.

Mack will sit out the Pro Bowl with an undisclosed injury. He led the Raiders with 11 sacks and is a candidate for NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

