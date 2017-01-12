Gibson, Silfverberg solid again as Ducks beat Avs 4-1

Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Kesler (17) readies to score a goal against Colorado Avalanche goalie Semyon Varlamov (1) as Tyson Barrie (4) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Denver. Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler (4) moves the puck away from Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Denver. Associated Press

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon breaks away for a score against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Denver. Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks right wing Jakob Silfverberg (33) is congratulated by teammate Ryan Kesler (17) after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Denver. Associated Press

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Patrick Wiercioch (28) hits Anaheim Ducks center Rickard Rakell (67) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Denver. Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks center Rickard Rakell celebrates a goal with teammates on the bench during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Denver. Associated Press

DENVER -- John Gibson made 33 saves two days after he recorded a shutout, and Jakob Silfverberg scored for a second straight game as the Anaheim Ducks climbed into sole possession of the Pacific Division lead with a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night.

Ryan Kesler and Rickard Rakell each added their team-leading 17th goals of the season, and Corey Perry also scored to help the Ducks win for the fifth time in six games.

Anaheim surpassed San Jose in the standings with 54 points. The Sharks, with 52 points, were idle Thursday.

Nathan MacKinnon scored for Colorado, and Semyon Varlamov returned from his latest groin muscle injury to stop 28 shots. The Russian netminder dropped to 6-15 in his first start since Dec. 22.

The Avalanche looked fresh off their five-day break in the opening minutes and had the first five shots of the game. After that, it was more of the same for the NHL's worst team.