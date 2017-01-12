Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 1/12/2017 10:49 PM

Gibson, Silfverberg solid again as Ducks beat Avs 4-1

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Anaheim Ducks center Rickard Rakell celebrates a goal with teammates on the bench during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Denver.

    Anaheim Ducks center Rickard Rakell celebrates a goal with teammates on the bench during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Denver.
    Associated Press

  • Colorado Avalanche defenseman Patrick Wiercioch (28) hits Anaheim Ducks center Rickard Rakell (67) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Denver.

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Patrick Wiercioch (28) hits Anaheim Ducks center Rickard Rakell (67) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Denver.
    Associated Press

  • Anaheim Ducks right wing Jakob Silfverberg (33) is congratulated by teammate Ryan Kesler (17) after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Denver.

    Anaheim Ducks right wing Jakob Silfverberg (33) is congratulated by teammate Ryan Kesler (17) after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Denver.
    Associated Press

  • Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon breaks away for a score against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Denver.

    Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon breaks away for a score against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Denver.
    Associated Press

  • Anaheim Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler (4) moves the puck away from Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Denver.

    Anaheim Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler (4) moves the puck away from Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Denver.
    Associated Press

  • Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Kesler (17) readies to score a goal against Colorado Avalanche goalie Semyon Varlamov (1) as Tyson Barrie (4) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Denver.

    Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Kesler (17) readies to score a goal against Colorado Avalanche goalie Semyon Varlamov (1) as Tyson Barrie (4) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Denver.
    Associated Press

 
By BRENT W. NEW
Associated Press
 
 

DENVER -- John Gibson made 33 saves two days after he recorded a shutout, and Jakob Silfverberg scored for a second straight game as the Anaheim Ducks climbed into sole possession of the Pacific Division lead with a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night.

Ryan Kesler and Rickard Rakell each added their team-leading 17th goals of the season, and Corey Perry also scored to help the Ducks win for the fifth time in six games.

Anaheim surpassed San Jose in the standings with 54 points. The Sharks, with 52 points, were idle Thursday.

Nathan MacKinnon scored for Colorado, and Semyon Varlamov returned from his latest groin muscle injury to stop 28 shots. The Russian netminder dropped to 6-15 in his first start since Dec. 22.

The Avalanche looked fresh off their five-day break in the opening minutes and had the first five shots of the game. After that, it was more of the same for the NHL's worst team.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account