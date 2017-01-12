If Chicago Bears only had some certainty with receiving corps

Steve Lundy/slundy@dailyherald.comChicago Bears wide receiver Kevin White runs after a catch during their game Sunday, October 12 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

There are some big "ifs" that will determine what kind of receiving corps the Chicago Bears have in 2017 and how seriously they will address adding help in the off-season.

If they re-sign go-to-guy Alshon Jeffery … and if 2015 first-round draft choice Kevin White stays healthy … and if tight end Zach Miller returns from a fractured foot at peak efficiency, the Bears should have a potent passing game.

The biggest "if," or at least the most expensive one involves Jeffery. He's hoping for a multiyear deal averaging $10 million to $12 million per year.

If the Bears were certain the five-year veteran would put up numbers similar to what he did in 2013 and '14 -- 174 receptions, 2,554 yards, 17 touchdowns -- they would have no qualms about making him one of the league's highest paid wideouts.

But in the past two seasons Jeffery has 106 receptions, 1,628 yards and 6 touchdowns. Decent numbers, especially considering he played with three different starting quarterbacks, but not worthy of top dollar.

Jeffery also missed four games this season because of a suspension after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs. He missed seven games in 2015 with assorted soft-tissue injuries.

"It was hard for him to get in a rhythm and showcase what he can do," Bears general manager Ryan Pace said of Jeffery's 2016 season. "Our overall receiver unit, we just lacked availability there. We had a lot of guys in and out of the lineup, and that's hard when there's that many receivers coming in and out and that many quarterbacks coming in and out.

"(There's) chemistry that has to take place between those two positions. Alshon expects more. He's a good player, and that's a big decision for us."

The lack of continuity at quarterback didn't seem to bother Cam Meredith. Undrafted in 2015, Meredith broke out with 66 catches for 888 yards and 4 touchdowns, all team bests.

When White went out with a season-ending leg fracture and ankle sprain after four games, Meredith got his opportunity and ran with it. White also missed his entire rookie season after having surgery for shin splints.

White's health is a question mark, but Pace remains confident in his first draft pick for the franchise.

"This is 100 percent recoverable," Pace said. "It's a matter of getting your body aligned, to make sure your hips and your hamstrings are ready to play at that speed."

After missing 14 of 32 games since joining the Bears in 2015, slot receiver Eddie Royal is unlikely to collect the $5 million he would make in 2017.

After fracturing the same foot three times in 13 months, Marquess Wilson also is a huge question mark. He has flashed big-play potential in his four seasons, especially as he did in Week 12, when he caught 8 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown a week before his latest injury.

Josh Bellamy showed a knack for getting open deep (19 catches, 282 yards, 14.8-yard average) but also for dropping catchable passes.

Deonte Thompson, almost exclusively a kickoff returner in three previous seasons, had career bests of 22 receptions, 249 yards and 2 touchdowns and is a deep threat because of his speed.

Miller, who earlier in his career missed three-plus consecutive season with injuries, had a career-best season in 2016. Through 10 games, he had 47 catches for 486 yards and 4 touchdowns before suffering a season-ending fractured right foot.

That allowed Daniel Brown to get on the field, and he caught 16 passes for 124 yards. Undrafted rookie Ben Braunecker had 4 catches for 41 yards.

