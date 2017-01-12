Goalies could be focus tonight in Chicago Blackhawks game

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford, right, blocks a shot by Nashville Predators left wing Austin Watson during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Chicago.

Patrick Kane and Alex Ovechkin are still the headliners, but the goalie matchup Friday night between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Washington Capitals is another enticing subplot.

Corey Crawford and Washington's Braden Holtby will match goaltending wits a second time this season, with the Hawks looking to split the series after losing 3-2 in overtime Nov. 11 at the United Center. It also will be the second time Crawford and Holtby have faced each other since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, when they backed up Montreal's Carey Price for Team Canada.

"He was awesome," Crawford said of Holtby, who's second in the NHL with a 1.90 goals-against average and third with a .932 save percentage. "Quiet guy, but really nice and down to earth. He was fun to hang out with. He might be a little quieter than me, but that was a fun time. (We) hung out quite a bit."

They also learned from each other during goalie practices at the World Cup, swapping some tips of the trade.

"We talked about a few things here and there," Crawford said after practice Thursday at the United Center. "I mean, every guy has a different view on goaltending. Every guy has a little different style, but there's some things that we talked about, technically, that can help each other."

They'll put those lessons to the test again Friday.

"It's more about winning the game," said Crawford, who has won his last three starts. "It's a challenge every time you face top goalies. You have to be on top of your game or else it's going to be tough to get a win, but I'm not really playing against him. I'm playing against their offense, and I have to be focused on that."

Others will focus on the goaltending matchup, which could be a preview of the NHL All-Star Game. Holtby is on the Metropolitan Division roster; Crawford will play for the Central Division in his all-star debut.

"Both goalies, they've really moved up the ladder as far as how they're viewed around the league," Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said. "Before, they were kind of establishing themselves as a clear No. 1, and now they've gone up to being top guys.

"Certainly both guys deserved to be in the World Cup, and both guys have proven over the last few years they keep getting better."

Kruger progressing:

There's no change in the three-week timetable for injured center Marcus Kruger to return, but he's expected to begin skating Friday.

Kruger has missed five games with a hand injury sustained Dec. 30 in Carolina.

"He'll get out there (skating), and then you get a better idea, but I still think we're on that (initial) timeline," coach Joel Quenneville said.

Hartman sore:

Rookie forward Ryan Hartman's slick move to avoid a big hit by Detroit Red Wings forward Justin Adbelkader led to Tanner Kero's goal in the Blackhawks' 4-3 overtime victory Tuesday.

It also left a mark.

"I'm definitely still feeling it," said Hartman, who has 3 goals and 2 assists over the past two games. "I took a knee to the thigh, so that didn't feel too good. I thought he was going to hit me and I just tried to do anything I could to get out of the way."

Day off for Seabrook:

Defenseman Brent Seabrook didn't practice, but Joel Quenneville said he's fine and would travel to Washington. Seabrook's annual charity bowling event was held Wednesday.

He said it:

"That's one thing that didn't change. I love sweets of any kind." -- Marian Hossa, on whether he'd eat cake Thursday to celebrate his 38th birthday