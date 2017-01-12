The Latest: Trump says Clapper 'denounced' 'false' reports

National Intelligence Director James Clapper listens while testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, before the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Russian Intelligence Activities. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump (all times EST):

7:23 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump says the director of national intelligence called him about a document alleging Russia has damaging information about him.

Trump tweeted Thursday, "James Clapper called me yesterday to denounce the false and fictitious report that was illegally circulated. Made up, phony facts. Too bad!"

Clapper said late Wednesday that he had called Trump to say that the intelligence community made no judgment on the credibility of the claims in the document and lamented that it had been made public. He also said he told Trump that he does not believe the "leaks" came from inside the intelligence community.

7:10 a.m.

A top aide to Donald Trump says he was "very happy" to hear from an intelligence chief that officials have not made any judgment on the reliability of potentially damaging information about the president elect.

Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said in a statement late Wednesday he told Trump that no decision had been made on the credibility of the information in a document provided to Congress.

Clapper also said he told Trump he does not believe the leak of the document came from the intelligence community.

Kellyanne Conway told NBC's "Today" that Trump was very happy to get the call from Clapper. But she would not say Thursday whether Trump believes Clapper's claim the release came from outside the intelligence community.