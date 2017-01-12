Breaking News Bar
 
Prince William speaks of 'anger' when his mother Diana died

  • Britain's Prince William speaks with Aoife, 9, during his visit to a Child Bereavement UK Centre in Stratford in east London, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. Prince William has been the royal patron of the Child Bereavement UK organisation since 2009. It supports families and educates professionals when a baby or child of any age dies or is dying, or when a child is facing bereavement.

  • Britain's Prince William speaks with families who've experienced bereavement during his visit to a Child Bereavement UK Centre in Stratford in east London, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. Prince William has been the royal patron of the Child Bereavement UK organisation since 2009. It supports families and educates professionals when a baby or child of any age dies or is dying, or when a child is facing bereavement.

  • Britain's Prince William, right, and his wife Kate the Duchess of Cambridge prepare to cut a cake to celebrate the one year anniversary of this charity's branch, during their visit to a Child Bereavement UK Centre in Stratford in east London, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. Prince William has been the royal patron of the Child Bereavement UK organisation since 2009. It supports families and educates professionals when a baby or child of any age dies or is dying, or when a child is facing bereavement.

LONDON -- Britain's Prince William has comforted a young girl who lost a parent and spoken out about his feelings when his mother, Princess Diana, died two decades ago.

During a visit to charity Child Bereavement UK in London on Wednesday, William was seen speaking quietly to a 9-year-old girl about the loss of her father. "You know I lost my mummy when I was very young, too. I was 15 and my brother was 12," he told her, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Lorna Ireland, a parent at the event, said William told her 12-year-old son that as a teenager, he was "very angry and found it very difficult to talk about" Diana's death.

This year marks 20 years since Diana died in a car crash in Paris in August 1997.

