Former England coach Graham Taylor dies at 72

Associated Press
LONDON -- Graham Taylor, a former England coach who was labeled a "turnip" by the tabloids for failing to qualify for the 1994 World Cup, has died. He was 72.

Taylor died early Thursday of a suspected heart attack, his family said in a statement.

Taylor, who also coach Aston Villa and Watford, reached the pinnacle of English management when he was hired by the national team in 1990.

England qualified for the 1992 European Championship, but was eliminated in first stage. But the failure to qualify for the 1994 World Cup in the United States was a blot on Taylor's earlier accomplishments.

Taylor guided Watford from the fourth division to the first division, an FA Cup final and European competition in five years from 1978. He then took over at Aston Villa, guiding the team to promotion to the top-flight and a second-place finish in 1990.

