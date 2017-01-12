The Latest: Top Senate Democrat will oppose AG nomineew

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2017, file photo, House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. administers the House oath of office to Rep. John Rutherford, R-Fla.,Â during a mock swearing in ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington. Rutherford was wheeled out of the Capitol on a stretcher on Jan. 11. His office did not immediately return requests inquiring about his condition. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- The Latest on activities in Congress (all times EST):

The top Democrat in the Senate says he will oppose the nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for attorney general.

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer says in a statement that although the Alabama senator is a colleague and friend, Schumer has no confidence that Sessions has the ability to defend the rights of all Americans.

Schumer also says he doubts that Sessions can be an independent check on the incoming Trump administration. He says he is deeply concerned about Sessions' views on immigration.

Schumer worked on the bipartisan comprehensive immigration bill in 2013 that had a path to citizenship for the 11 million immigrants living here illegally. Sessions opposed the bill.

A congressman who was wheeled out of the Capitol in a stretcher on Wednesday night is recuperating in a Washington area hospital, and tests show that "acute digestive flare-up" is responsible for his discomfort.

That's the word from the chief of staff for freshman Rep. John Rutherford, a Florida Republican who previously served as sheriff in Jacksonville.

Aide Kelly Simpson says Rutherford is on his way to "a full and swift recovery" and that doctors report Rutherford's vital signs look good. The lawmaker is expected to remain briefly in the hospital to treat inflammation.