Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 1/12/2017 8:58 AM

Officials: Iraqi forces from north, east converge in Mosul

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA
Associated Press
 
 

BAGHDAD -- Iraqi and coalition officials say forces advancing from the north and east have converged in Mosul, where they have been waging a three-month-old offensive against the Islamic State group.

The U.S. special envoy to the anti-IS coalition, Brett McGurk, called Thursday's advance a "milestone" in a statement posted on Twitter.

Brig. Gen. Haider Fadhil of Iraq's special forces confirmed the advance.

Iraq's special forces have largely been leading the push in Mosul's east, while the Iraqi army has been advancing in the north of the city. Iraqi forces have retaken around a third of the city since the operation began in mid-October.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account