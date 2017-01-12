Officials: Iraqi forces from north, east converge in Mosul

hello

BAGHDAD -- Iraqi and coalition officials say forces advancing from the north and east have converged in Mosul, where they have been waging a three-month-old offensive against the Islamic State group.

The U.S. special envoy to the anti-IS coalition, Brett McGurk, called Thursday's advance a "milestone" in a statement posted on Twitter.

Brig. Gen. Haider Fadhil of Iraq's special forces confirmed the advance.

Iraq's special forces have largely been leading the push in Mosul's east, while the Iraqi army has been advancing in the north of the city. Iraqi forces have retaken around a third of the city since the operation began in mid-October.