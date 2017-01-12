Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 1/12/2017 10:58 PM

Bank of Korea cuts growth outlook as scandal hits economy

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korea's central bank has lowered its forecast for the country's growth in 2017 due partly to the fallout from a massive influence-peddling scandal.

Bank of Korea said Friday that the economy will likely expand 2.5 percent this year, slower than its October prediction of 2.8 percent growth. It said Asia's fourth-largest economy will grow 2.8 percent in 2018.

The bank cited weak private consumption because of meager income growth, heavy household debts and the political uncertainties from the scandal.

Parliament impeached President Park Geun-hye in December and the Constitutional Court is considering whether she should be removed from power permanently for allegedly letting a long-time friend secretly meddle in state affairs.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account