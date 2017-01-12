Meet the 2016-17 Daily Herald Leadership Team

From supporting their peers at school, to raising tens of thousands of dollars for local charities, to working tirelessly to improve conditions for children around the globe, these suburban teens far exceed expectations with their dedication to community and making the world a better place.

This year's four teams -- representing the Northwest suburbs, Lake County, DuPage County and the Fox Valley -- include a student who created a mentorship program for teens living in one of the poorest parts of Africa; friends who together raised more than $100,000 to battle Lou Gehrig's disease; a young entrepreneur who launched a business that raises money to fight pediatric cancer; and a teen who organized a "hack-a-thon" that sought digital solutions to the challenges of autism.

"Solving problems is my passion, even though I know they don't always have answers," says Prospect High School senior Jimmy McDermott, who led the hack-a-thon and created a fundraiser to get mammograms for adults who can't afford them. "I have to try, though. I have to try for others who may not have the chance to try for themselves."

"From a very young age, my parents taught me that simple acts of service can make a positive difference in someone's life," adds Adriana Feijoo, a Mundelein High School senior who created Fighting Back Against Cancer, a nonprofit that raises money and gives grants to local families affected by the disease. "My accomplishments through my volunteerism have shown me that my small acts of service can go a long way and change the lives of the people around me."