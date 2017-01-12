Breaking News Bar
 
posted: 1/12/2017 5:30 AM

Constable: Another convention with reason to celebrate

  • The outlook for recreational vehicles has been looking up in recent years, says Rob Lynch, vice president and general manager of RV Consumer Shows.

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Walking through a luxury motor home, Rob Lynch, organizer of this weekend's RV show in Schaumburg, checks out amenities such as high-tech kitchens, advanced electrical equipment and comfy furniture.

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Satellite service, Wi-Fi, flat-screen TVs, fireplaces and other modern conveniences are in most motor homes these days, but the exterior paint jobs are also key, says Rob Lynch, organizer of this weekend's Greater Chicago RV Show at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center.

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Getting a bird's-eye view as recreational vehicles arrive for this weekend's show in Schaumburg, show organizer Rob Lynch says the once-foundering RV market is setting sales records now.

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Hundreds of RVs, from simple pop-up campers to 45-foot luxury motor homes, will be on display at this weekend's Greater Chicago RV Show at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center this weekend.

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Burt Constable
 
 

Those dreadful summers of a few years ago are all forgotten now. This weekend's 2017 convention celebrates last year's success, while predicting more of the same for this summer.

Fans of the Greater Chicago RV Show opening Friday in Schaumburg can revel in an RV revival that matches the success of the Chicago Cubs, who also host a convention this weekend.

"They are absolutely 150 percent back," show organizer Rob Lynch says of the array of recreational vehicles. "We're back to record numbers."

By the end of the new millennium's first decade -- with the recession, gas prices at $4 a gallon and credit hard to come by -- RV sales hit rock bottom. Production of recreational vehicles plunged from 390,500 units in 2006 to just 237,000 by 2009, according to the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association. Manufacturers were filing for bankruptcy. Everything was going wrong, and it seemed as if RVs were an endangered species, known mostly for playing a key role in TV's "Breaking Bad" drama about meth dealers.

That curse has been broken. Sales are up in all markets, from the little pop-up campers to the diesel-powered, luxury behemoths. The RV industry's shipments will top 438,000 units in 2017, a 4.4 percent increase from the projected 2016 total of 419,500 units, according to a new association forecast. The number of RV shipments topped 395,000 in 2015, a level not seen since 1977.

The economy rebounded. Gas prices dropped. Credit eased. And the RV dealers discovered a new market in the millennial generation.

"We see all age groups," says Mike Ruth, the 47-year-old operations manager for the Huntley General RV Center, part of one of the largest chains in the nation. "But young families and couples in their 50s or 60s, that's our sweet spot."

Most of the sales come from trailers, campers and RVs that are towed, but drivable motor homes also have increased in popularity, Ruth says. At General RV's lot in Huntley, shoppers can find inventory ranging from a used pop-up camper for as low $500 to a 45-foot luxury motor home with a price tag of $500,000, Ruth says. While most motor home customers find a vehicle for $120,000 or so, some are willing to pay for upgrades.

"It's everything to the max. It's just like a high-end home," Ruth says, pointing out amenities such as high-end wood cabinets and kitchen counters, a bath with his-and-her sinks, another half-bath, multiple flat-screen TVs, satellite service, Wi-Fi, built-in pet feeding stations that slide under the cabinets when not in use, in-floor heating, a fireplace and elaborate paint jobs inside and out.

"If they buy a $500,000 motor home, they don't want it to look like a $200,000 motor home," Ruth says.

Financing is a cross between an auto loan and a home mortgage.

And gas economy?

"You don't want to ask that question," Ruth admits, noting that motor homes are like boats in that they don't come with an estimated mpg. But an online search suggests owners of larger motor homes will brag if their mpg breaks out of single digits.

Studies show that typical RV owners take an average of five trips per year, averaging 14 days and 3,000 miles.

"We have some who will go all in and give up their other home and travel the country. Others just use it for four tailgate parties a year," Ruth says. "Then you have folks who are taking a pop-up out to state park campgrounds and roughing it."

A recent study noted that a family of four vacationing in an RV typically spends 27 percent to 62 percent less per day than families who vacation without an RV.

"You can really stretch your dollar," Ruth says, "and have a place by a lake."

Maybe even grab your RV and head to Arizona for spring training with your favorite Chicago baseball team.

