'Seussical' opens at Naperville Central

Horton the elephant leads a musical jaunt through several Dr. Seuss-inspired scenarios when "Seussical" takes the stage Friday, Jan. 13, at Naperville Central High School.

"It's focused on Horton's dedication to his friends," said Kris Visher, producer and director of the show being presented by Magical Starlight Theatre, a Naperville Park District program. "He's the constant in the friendships. Even though he's different, he's dedicated to his fellow jungle citizens."

Seuss characters making appearances include the Grinch, Gertrude McFuzz, Yertle the Turtle and a beloved feline famous for his iconic red-and-white-striped hat.

"The Cat in the Hat facilitates the connection of all these stories. He will talk to the audience at times and he will instigate trouble, too," Visher said.

"The program does a great job of entertaining people," said Brittany Malatt, program manager with the park district. "The thing I'm most looking forward to is the energy."

Newly added for this show was an essay contest, Malatt said. Children in grades one through six were asked to write about which character they would most like to meet. Winners received a complimentary ticket for opening night, along with the chance to meet their favorite character "in person."

Visher, involved with Magical Starlight Theatre since its inception in 1994, directed a Magical Starlight production of "Seussical" 12 years ago, a few years after the show finished a half-year run on Broadway.

This time around, she said, the show reflects some differences.

"I changed most things. I personally have grown as a director. I had an opportunity to look through a more experienced lens, let's say," Visher said.

The show features a 55-member cast, from fourth-graders through adults, assembled through an open audition process.

Costumes are designed to give clear clues to character identities that are largely related through dialogue, movement, dance and song.

"The monkeys are in leather chaps and vests, the Cat in the Hat wears a black tux with a big red bow," Visher said. "The set is clever and simple and awesome. The props will blow people's minds away. There is so much eye candy."

Actor Brett Baleskie, who played a monkey in the theater company's first production of "Seussical," is back this time as Horton.

Several other actors from the first show have returned for this one, Visher said.

"They love the environment Magical Starlight creates. They are passionate about the material," she said. "We have all grown. It's a culmination of a lot of experience."

Show times have been modified from the usual schedule for the Saturday and Sunday shows. Instead of 2 and 7:30 p.m., those shows will begin at 1:30 and 5:30 p.m.

"That was to accommodate a younger audience. We have had so many sold out matinees," she said.

Visher said the show is appropriate for children as young as 4, provided "they can sit that long."

But the show isn't exclusively aimed at the youngest audience members.

"It's not just for children. Dr. Seuss had a lot of serious political undertones to his books. Love, friendship and the acceptance of one another prevails," she said.