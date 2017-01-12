Rosemont extends cleaning contracts with mayor's brother

hello

Bomark Cleaning Service, run by Rosemont Mayor Brad Stephens' brother Mark, is getting contract extensions at higher rates to clean the village-owned Allstate Arena and Rosemont Theatre, as well as run parking operations at both venues.

The village board this week approved rate adjustments for a number of services, including event cleaning, which went up 4.1 percent at the arena and 3.57 percent at the theater, according to Village Attorney Peter Coblentz.

Bomark has had janitorial contracts for a number of village venues since the 1980s that are "evergreen" agreements but subject to annual review, Coblentz said. New cleaning rates for the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center are still being reviewed.