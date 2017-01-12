Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 1/12/2017 3:58 PM

Rosemont extends cleaning contracts with mayor's brother

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Bomark Cleaning Service has janitorial and parking contracts for Rosemont's Allstate Arena and other village venues. The village board renewed agreements with the company this week.

      Bomark Cleaning Service has janitorial and parking contracts for Rosemont's Allstate Arena and other village venues. The village board renewed agreements with the company this week.
    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer, September 2008

 
Daily Herald report

Bomark Cleaning Service, run by Rosemont Mayor Brad Stephens' brother Mark, is getting contract extensions at higher rates to clean the village-owned Allstate Arena and Rosemont Theatre, as well as run parking operations at both venues.

The village board this week approved rate adjustments for a number of services, including event cleaning, which went up 4.1 percent at the arena and 3.57 percent at the theater, according to Village Attorney Peter Coblentz.

Bomark has had janitorial contracts for a number of village venues since the 1980s that are "evergreen" agreements but subject to annual review, Coblentz said. New cleaning rates for the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center are still being reviewed.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account