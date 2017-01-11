Breaking News Bar
 
Snowfall in Portland impacts Blazers, Cavaliers

By ANNE M. PETERSON
Associated Press
 
 

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Unusually heavy snowfall has impacted the Portland Trail Blazers and the Cleveland Cavaliers in advance of Wednesday night's game at the Moda Center.

With as many as 14 inches on the ground in some spots in the Portland area, the game was still scheduled to be played as of Wednesday morning. The storm, which started Tuesday evening, dumped the most snow recorded in the city since 2008, according to the National Weather Service.

The Cavaliers, who fell to the Utah Jazz 100-92 on Tuesday night, were delayed in getting to Portland but finally arrived about 3 a.m. Wednesday.

The Trail Blazers beat the Lakers in Los Angeles 108-87 on Tuesday night. The team's flight was diverted to Seattle, and players spent the night there. They were expected to fly into Portland late Wednesday morning.

