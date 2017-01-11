Wurster takes hall of fame induction in stride

Dave Wurster accomplished quite a bit in his 30 years at Prospect High School, and the former Knights coach is still adding to that list.

He was the head coach of the girls track team from 1984-2014 and cross country head coach for 18 of those years before his retirement in 2014.

On Saturday, Wurster will be inducted into the Illinois Track and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame at the ITCCA clinic held at the Westin Hotel in Lombard.

"It's a great honor," said Wurster. "I just wanted to coach the best I could, and help as many kids as I could, and hoped that would be pretty good."

Wurster was more than just good. He led the Knights to six Mid-Suburban League titles, 21 division titles, nine sectional titles and two top-10 state finishes in track, with 47 all-state athletes.

He had similar success in cross country, guiding the Knights to two MSL titles, seven division titles, five regional titles, a sectional title and five top-10 finishes at the state meet. Seven runners earned all-state honors under during his guidance.

Wurster graduated from Antioch in 1976 and was inducted into its sports hall of fame in 2014. He was nominated to the ITCCCA hall of fame jointly by current Prospect girls cross country and track coach Peter Wintermute, Hersey track coach Jim Miks, former runner and current Rolling Meadows cross country coach Lisa Kollias (Bootz), Prospect assistant coach Tim Casper and Michele Burnett (Maxwell), who ran for and coached under Wurster at Prospect.

He has not slowed down since his retirement and traveling has taken up a big part of his time. Whether attending a college football game, visiting former students or checking out an international track meet, the former Knights coach has kept busy.

"I love the sport, and I still love to watch and study it," said Wurster, who attended the 2016 Summer Games in Rio.

Wurster noted his mom had the biggest influence on his career, and he also learned a lot from former Conant hall of fame coach John Ayres as an assistant football coach while student teaching in 1980.

"He was just so detailed and so consumed with the sport," added Wurster, "and he was always so cool, calm, and collected with the athletes."

Wurster had that same type of influence on his athletes, where he now has over 55 former athletes who are teaching and coaching.

"Yeah, I don't think I would be coaching today if it weren't for coach Wurster," said former Prospect all-state runner Annette White, who is now an assistant for the Hersey girls cross country team. "It was an amazing experience running for him, and I don't think he realizes the impact he has had on my life."

On Saturday Wurster will have the final word on his hall of fame run.

"I just have so many people I'd like to thank, but too numerous to list," said Wurster, "But most importantly it's about the athletes I worked with over the year -- they are the main ones."