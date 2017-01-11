Breaking News Bar
 
Moscow denies having compromising information about Trump

MOSCOW -- A spokesman for President Vladimir Putin has denied allegations that the Kremlin has collected compromising information about U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday dismissed news reports as a "complete fabrication and utter nonsense." Peskov insisted that the Kremlin "does not engage in collecting compromising material."

A U.S. official told The Associated Press on Tuesday that intelligence officials had informed Trump about an unsubstantiated report that Russia had compromising personal and financial information about him. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because the official was not allowed to publicly discuss the matter.

After news reports were published about the briefing, Trump tweeted: "FAKE NEWS - A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!"

