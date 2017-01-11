EPA official: Improvement seen in Flint's water system

hello

FLINT, Mich. -- A U.S. Environmental Protection Agency official says improvement is being seen in Flint's water system amid efforts to address the city's crisis with lead-tainted water.

Robert Kaplan, the EPA's acting regional administrator, told The Flint Journal after a closed-door meeting Tuesday in Chicago of environmental regulators, researchers and Flint officials that the "consensus on the system was it was improving overall."

Kaplan says: "What was a crisis is now looking much like other cities."

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver said statement it was important to hear updates firsthand so information can be shared with residents. On Wednesday evening, a public meeting was planned in Flint.

Despite improved water quality, the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality said last week a declaration that unfiltered water is safe is not imminent.

___

Online:



http://epa.gov/flint

