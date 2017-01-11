Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 1/11/2017 7:00 AM

EPA official: Improvement seen in Flint's water system

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

FLINT, Mich. -- A U.S. Environmental Protection Agency official says improvement is being seen in Flint's water system amid efforts to address the city's crisis with lead-tainted water.

Robert Kaplan, the EPA's acting regional administrator, told The Flint Journal after a closed-door meeting Tuesday in Chicago of environmental regulators, researchers and Flint officials that the "consensus on the system was it was improving overall."

Kaplan says: "What was a crisis is now looking much like other cities."

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver said statement it was important to hear updates firsthand so information can be shared with residents. On Wednesday evening, a public meeting was planned in Flint.

Despite improved water quality, the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality said last week a declaration that unfiltered water is safe is not imminent.

___

Online:


http://epa.gov/flint

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account