updated: 1/11/2017 8:52 AM

Opposition: Airstrikes hit near Syrian capital despite truce

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BEIRUT -- An opposition monitoring group and rescue workers say airstrikes have resumed in a Damascus suburb despite a Russian-Turkish cease-fire in Syria, killing at least one woman and injuring several others.

At least six airstrikes Wednesday hit villages in al-Marj in the eastern Ghouta suburb, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and Syrian Civil Defense in Damascus suburbs. Since the cease-fire came into effect on Dec. 30, fighting has raged in the area as government troops attempted to gain ground. The Observatory says it was the first time airstrikes were launched there, but it was not clear who carried them out.

Fighting has raged in and around Damascus since the cease-fire, including in the water-rich Barada Valley. The government and opposition groups exchanged blame for violating the truce.

