Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 1/11/2017 9:50 AM

Christie attorney argues to have misconduct case thrown out

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- An attorney for Republican Gov. Chris Christie has told a judge that a criminal misconduct complaint against the governor over the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal should be tossed for procedural violations and a lack of evidence.

The judge said Wednesday that she'll rule by Friday.

The complaint by former Teaneck firefighter William Brennan charges Christie with failing to act to reopen the lanes that were ordered closed in an alleged plot to punish a mayor who didn't endorse Christie in 2013.

Brennan cited testimony from a recent federal trial in which two former Christie aides were convicted and another pleaded guilty.

A different judge ruled in October there was probable cause for the complaint to proceed.

Christie's attorney says the trial testimony doesn't show Christie knew the motive for the lane closures.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account