Illinois
updated: 1/11/2017 1:56 PM

Doctor to close Marion, Orland Park clinics

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- A doctor involved in an ongoing battle with the state over his certification of patients in Illinois' medical marijuana program is planning to close his clinics in Marion and Orland Park.

The Southern Illinoisan (http://bit.ly/2jEcJeb ) reports that Dr. Bodo Schneider announced Tuesday that he'll close both locations of the Pied Pfeifer Compassionate Care Clinic on Feb. 17.

Schneider said in a statement that "the business model has not lived up to forecast."

Schneider has been involved in an ongoing battle over his practice with the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, which issues licenses to and oversees numerous professionals including medical doctors.

The state has filed complaints alleging Schneider inappropriately certified patients for the state's medical marijuana pilot program and inappropriately prescribed opioid pain medications.

Schneider has denied all allegations made by the state.

Information from: Southern Illinoisan, http://www.southernillinoisan.com

