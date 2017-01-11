Breaking News Bar
 
Official: Justice report on Chicago cops to find violations

By MICHAEL TARM
Associated Press
 
 

CHICAGO -- An official says a Justice Department report on Chicago police will conclude the Police Department displayed a pattern and practice of violating residents' constitutional rights.

The official who is familiar with the detailed findings in the report spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because he wasn't authorized to speak publicly about it. He declined to provide details. The report will be released Friday.

The probe was launched in 2015 following a video showing a white officer fatally shooting black teenager Laquan McDonald 16 times. Officials said at the time that one question was whether Chicago officers prone to excessive for and racial bias.

After similar reviews in other cities, the Justice Department has worked with city officials to come up with an overhaul that's enforced by a federal judge.

