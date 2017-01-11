Breaking News Bar
 
Bills require presidential candidates to release tax returns

By CATHY BUSSEWITZ
Associated Press
 
 

HONOLULU -- Lawmakers in Hawaii and several other states want to prevent presidential candidates from appearing on their states' ballots unless the candidates release their tax returns.

President-elect Donald Trump did not release his tax returns during the presidential campaign, breaking decades of precedent.

Hawaii state Rep. Chris Lee said Wednesday the Hawaii bill would require candidates to release five years of federal and state tax returns to qualify for the ballot. He says it's important to know if elected leaders are making decisions to benefit the people or their own business interests.

Similar proposals are circulating in California, Massachusetts and New Mexico.

Trump has interests in 500 companies in about 20 countries, but many have no business operations and are shells set up to hold stakes in other companies.

