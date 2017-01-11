Dawn Patrol: Suburbanites say they just had to attend Obama's farewell

Obama's farewell: Why suburbanites say they had to be there
Fans of President Barack Obama from the suburbs -- no matter what their age, no matter how tough it was to get into Chicago -- made sure they were there to watch him give his farewell address Tuesday. Full story
Authorities discover 3 bodies in Lake in the Hills home
Police are investigating the death of three people whose bodies were found Tuesday at a Lake in the Hills home. Full story
Former Buffalo Grove teacher sentenced to 13 years
A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced a former Buffalo Grove middle school teacher to 13 years in prison for possessing child pornography and encouraging minors to send sexually explicit images of themselves. Full story
Naperville crash sends 3 to hospital
Three people were taken to the hospital Tuesday after a crash at 75th Street and Route 59 in Naperville. Full story
Classes canceled today at St. Charles East
After a spate of illnesses, classes at St. Charles East High School have been canceled for today and are expected to resume Thursday, officials say. Full story
More than 1,500 Chicago-area residents were affected by wind-related power outages Tuesday, ComEd spokeswoman Lydia Hall said. Full story
Man in Metra shootout wasn't killed by police
The man involved in a shootout with police Friday night aboard a Metra train in Deerfield wasn't killed by authorities -- he died of a self-inflicted gunshot to the head, according to preliminary autopsy results released Tuesday. Full story
Wizards forward Markieff Morris fouls Bulls forward Taj Gibson, left, during the second half Tuesday's game in Washington.
- Associated Press
Short-handed Bulls nearly pull off big surprise
Playing without Jimmy Butler, Dwyane Wade and Nikola Mirotic, the Bulls took Washington to the wire before losing 101-99 at the Verizon Center. Read Mike McGraw's take here.
Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith, left, celebrates his overtime goal against the Detroit Red Wings with teammates Tuesday night in Chicago.
- Associated Press
Keith wins it for Blackhawks in OT
The Hawks, playing 4-on-3 thanks to a Justin Abdelkader penalty late in the third period, defeated the Red Wings when a Duncan Keith blast sailed over Peter Mrazek's right shoulder 38 seconds into overtime Tuesday night. It was just Keith's second goal all season. Read John Dietz's take here.