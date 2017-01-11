Suspect in custody in shooting of Aurora cabbie

A suspect is in custody in connection with the Tuesday morning armed robbery and shooting of a taxi driver on Aurora's near east side, police said Wednesday.

No charges have been filed, police said.

Police responded at 12:11 a.m. to the 400 block of Grant Street, where they found the 49-year-old victim in his cab. He was taken by paramedics to an Aurora hospital, where he was treated for what authorities said was a gunshot wound that is not life-threatening.

Police said it appears the cabdriver picked up a fare a few minutes earlier at a gas station at North and Broadway avenues. When the driver tried to drop the man off on Grant, police said, the man demanded the driver's money and then shot him in the chest.

Sometime during the robbery the driver accelerated and crashed into a parked and unoccupied SUV, police said.