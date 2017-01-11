Breaking News Bar
 
St. Charles East ready for reopening, final exams

  • St. Charles East High School will reopen Thursday after being closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

St. Charles East High will reopen its doors Thursday morning, welcoming back about 800 students who called in sick Monday. The reopening concludes the school's second major illness outbreak in the past seven years.

East notified district families it would close Tuesday and Wednesday to initiate deep cleaning procedures at the school and health protocol that recommends 48 hours without symptoms before returning to normal activity. Though not confirmed, the district followed procedures consistent with a norovirus or stomach flu outbreak.

The outbreak was similar to event in October 2009 when more than 900 students at the school called in sick with flu-like symptoms following homecoming activities. The fall of 2009 was remarkable for the emergence of the H1N1 virus across the country. In 2009, district officials closed the school for four days, but the timing was a bit more convenient for academic purposes.

In the 2017 flu-like symptoms outbreak, which students are referring to as #quarantine'17, the timing of the closure comes right before final exams. Finals begin on Tuesday and run through Thursday as planned in the district's original school calendar. That gives students only two days of class before finals begin. Monday is the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

